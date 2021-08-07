Vols Veteran OL Reportedly Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury

Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman K'Rjohn Calbert has worked his way into the starting lineup multiple times at Tennessee, and he looked poised to make another push this fall, however, according to a report from Volquest.com's, the veteran offensive lineman has suffered a potential season-ending biceps injury.

"Tennessee offensive lineman K’Rojhn Calbert sustained a bicep injury during practice in the early stages of fall camp sources told Volquest.com," the report states. "Calbert underwent an MRI for further clarification and is potentially lost for the season per sources."

As we work to confirm this report at this time, it would certainly be a significant blow for Tennessee leading into the season if this holds true. We can confirm that Calbert is injured, but the extent remains unknown at this time.

Calbert has played in 32 games at Tennessee, including five starts on the offensive line. He was expected to be in the two-deep rotation at tackle for the Vols this fall, a position they are already thin at. Looking at depth, Tennessee could find Jeremiah Crawford and William Parker working their way into the rotation.

This week during practice, Tennessee has worked former walk-on Dayne Davis at left tackle and Cade Mays at right tackle in the first group, while former elite prospect Darnell Wright has also factored into the rotation.

Calbert quickly caught the attention of Tennessee's offensive line coach Glen Elarbee in the spring.

"K'Rojhn Calbert one, has an unbelievable personality and is really an enjoyable guy to be around and has great talent," Elarbee said in the spring. "He can twitch and pop and do some things run game wise and do some things body position wise, pass set wise. I think we've tried to find the fine line with his knees, his motor every single play. I think that's where we've got to get to with him. But the cool thing is, with both of them competing and both kind of rolling, taking reps. Let the best man win, but also let those guys kind of sharpen each other and push each other competition"