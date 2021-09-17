Vols Week 3 Uniforms Revealed

Tennessee will complete its trifecta of home games to open the season on Saturday when Tennessee Tech comes to Knoxville for a Week 3 matchup.

Before hitting the road for Week 4, the Vols will rock the 'traditional' uniforms against the Golden Eagles, per Tennessee Football's tweet below:

via @Vol_Football Twitter

Tennessee is currently 1-1 on the season, having put away Bowling Green but losing a close one to Pittsburgh in the 'Johnny Majors Classic.' In what should be the biggest blowout of the year for Tennessee, the Vols will look to extend their record to 2-1 before heading to Gainesville in Week 4 to play Florida.

Photo Credit: @Vol_Football Twitter

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.