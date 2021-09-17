September 17, 2021
Vols Week 3 Uniforms Revealed

Tennessee’s Week 3 uniforms have been officially unveiled
Tennessee will complete its trifecta of home games to open the season on Saturday when Tennessee Tech comes to Knoxville for a Week 3 matchup. 

Before hitting the road for Week 4, the Vols will rock the 'traditional' uniforms against the Golden Eagles, per Tennessee Football's tweet below:

via @Vol_Football Twitter

Tennessee is currently 1-1 on the season, having put away Bowling Green but losing a close one to Pittsburgh in the 'Johnny Majors Classic.' In what should be the biggest blowout of the year for Tennessee, the Vols will look to extend their record to 2-1 before heading to Gainesville in Week 4 to play Florida. 

Photo Credit: @Vol_Football Twitter

