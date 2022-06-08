Skip to main content

Volunteer Country Podcast: MAILBAG Wednesday

Host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray answer all of YOUR questions from the past week regarding Tennessee Football and Recruiting. Is Tennessee still in good standing with Carnell Tate? How is Tennessee doing with Class of 2024 prospects? Can the Vols make a New Year's Six Bowl game this season?

Jack and Matt answer all that and more in the latest Volunteer Country on SI MAILBAG podcast. 

The entire podcast can be listened to below. 

