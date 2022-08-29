Volunteer Country Season Predictions

With the dawn of the Tennessee Football season upon us, it's time for the Volunteer Country staff to make their season predictions.

There's a lot of intriguing games on the Vols schedule that will make or break Tennessee's season, such as Pitt, Florida, LSU, Kentucky and even South Carolina.

There's only three slam dunk wins in Ball State, Akron and UT Martin and two other highly likely victories against Vanderbilt and Missouri. In addition, Alabama and Georgia will see the Vols be big underdogs, but this 2022 Vols team has one of the best chances to pull off the upset than a Tennessee squad has had in years.

The Vols come in riding momentum from a strong first year campaign that displayed plenty of promise. They have been projected to finish as high as second in the SEC East and recently, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis said the Vols could be the third best team in all of the SEC.

With that being said, below is the Volunteer Country staff's predictions for how the Big Orange will fare in year two of the Josh Heupel era.



Matt

For Tennessee to take the next step forward in 2022, it comes down to the trenches, in my opinion. Can you protect Hendon Hooker? Can you disrupt the opposing QBs rhythm and contain the mobile QB? If Tennessee can do this, then they will no doubt take a step forward this fall. Health, like with any team, is a concern for the Vols, but they have significantly improved depth heading into 2022. Newcomers and freshmen alike have flashed. Tennessee will improve in 2022. I have the Vols going 9-3, but even a 7-5 or 8-4 finish would not be a disappointment given the fact I thought Tennessee overachieved last fall and Josh Heupel has the program ahead of schedule.

Ball State- Win

Pitt- Win

Akron- Win

Florida-Win

LSU- Loss

Alabama- Loss

UT Martin- Win

Kentucky- Win

Georgia- Loss

Missouri- Win

South Carolina- Win

Vanderbilt- Win

FINAL RECORD: 9-3, 5-3 SEC

Bowl Game? Yes

Jack

Tennessee has a lot of potential this year, no doubt about it. But to improve off of their 7-5 season, they have to be sharper protecting Hendon Hooker and rushing the passer, as Matt alluded to. In addition, with the lack of top-end talent in the secondary, there needs to be consistency and sustained health from Willie Martinez' unit. Speaking of health, it will be paramount for the Vols' top running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright to be healthy, as leaning on a pair of freshmen backs is not optimal for Tennessee's rushing attack that is already far in a way from being the team's strong suit. However, the Vols will be better in 2022. Another year of Heupel and Hooker becoming even better and more comfortable with each other? Improvement will definitely happen for the Volunteers.

My game-by-game picks are the same as Matt, I know. But I cannot confidently pick UT to lose to Florida, Pitt, Kentucky or South Carolina, or beat Georgia or Alabama, and I think LSU bests Tennessee by a hair in Baton Rouge.

Ball State- Win

Pitt- Win

Akron- Win

Florida- Win

LSU- Loss

Alabama- Loss

UT Martin- Win

Kentucky- Win

Georgia- Loss

Missouri- Win

South Carolina- Win

Vanderbilt- Win

FINAL RECORD: 9-3, 5-3 SEC

Bowl game? Yes

Eric

One of the biggest questions for Josh Heupel and Tennessee entering the 2022 campaign is something that the previous coaches since Phillip Fulmer have failed to do. Can the Vols capitalize on momentum around the program? After 9-4 campaigns in the 2015 and 2016 seasons during the Butch Jones era, the Vols took a nose dive and went 4-8 in 2017. In the Pruitt era, the Vols went 8-5 in 2019 only to go 3-7 the next season. The Heupel era seems to be different. He has shown that he can get the most out of his players without spiraling after tough losses. If Tennessee has at least two wins against Florida, LSU, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia, then that is another step in the right direction. I think Heupel and the Vols will make that happen.

Ball State- Win

Pitt- Win

Akron- Win

Florida- Loss

LSU- Win

Alabama- Loss

UT Martin- Win

Kentucky- Win

Georgia- Loss M

issouri- Win

South Carolina- Win

Vanderbilt- Win

FINAL RECORD: 9-3, 5-3 SEC

Bowl game? Yes

Dale

For Tennessee to take the next step in year two, a few things have to happen. Yes, Hendon Hooker, must be protected, however, I'm not much concerned with the offense as I feel thr defense holds the key to Tennessee’s 2022 success. Can the d-line get pressure and can the secondary as a whole develop where there is at least a true two-deep at all secondary positions. This enables the defense to rotate guys and stay fresh late into the 3rd and 4th quarters. If this happens, Tennessee has a shot to take a huge step this year.

Ball State- Win

Pitt- Win

Akron- Win

Florida-Win

LSU- Loss

Alabama- Loss

Tennessee-Martin- Win

Kentucky- Win

Georgia- Loss

Missouri- Win

South Carolina- Win

Vanderbilt- Win

FINAL RECORD: 9-3, 5-3 SEC

Bowl game? Yes

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.