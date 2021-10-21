    • October 21, 2021
    VR2 on SI Podcast: Breaking Down Tennessee-Ole Miss and Looking Ahead to Alabama

    Tennessee may have lost to Ole Miss, but there were plenty of positives to take away. However, with injuries surrounding Tennessee that could potentially leave the Vols without some stars on offense, Alabama may look even more daunting than before.
    Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols breakdown the wild Tennessee-Ole Miss ending, going into depth on what it means for the fans, coaches and the players. Alabama looms as Week 8 draws near, and while Tennessee is a heavy underdog, health will be key in putting up a decent fight. Listen for a full breakdown and preview along with the Jeremy Pruitt saga in the latest VR2 on SI Pod!

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

