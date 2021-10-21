VR2 on SI Podcast: Breaking Down Tennessee-Ole Miss and Looking Ahead to Alabama

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols breakdown the wild Tennessee-Ole Miss ending, going into depth on what it means for the fans, coaches and the players. Alabama looms as Week 8 draws near, and while Tennessee is a heavy underdog, health will be key in putting up a decent fight. Listen for a full breakdown and preview along with the Jeremy Pruitt saga in the latest VR2 on SI Pod!

