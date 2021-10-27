    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: DL LaTrell Bumphus Talks Rodney Garner Impact, Camaraderie Among Teammates During Wednesday's Press Conference

    Vols' senior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus met with the media during the open week's press conference to discuss the team's relationship building and Rodney Garner's impact on the defensive line in his first year.
    Author:

    Senior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus was among the Vols available to the media during the bye week's lone press conference on Wednesday.

    In Bumphus' time at UT, he ball-parked the amount of defensive line coaches he has had at four, dubbing current d-line coach Rodney Garner as the best.

    Bumphus also touched on the team's camaraderie being at an all-time high during his tenure as a Vol and more in the video above. 

