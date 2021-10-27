Watch: DL LaTrell Bumphus Talks Rodney Garner Impact, Camaraderie Among Teammates During Wednesday's Press Conference

Senior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus was among the Vols available to the media during the bye week's lone press conference on Wednesday.

In Bumphus' time at UT, he ball-parked the amount of defensive line coaches he has had at four, dubbing current d-line coach Rodney Garner as the best.

Bumphus also touched on the team's camaraderie being at an all-time high during his tenure as a Vol and more in the video above.

