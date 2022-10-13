Skip to main content

Watch: Former LSU Star Dresses Up in Vol Gear

As Tennessee continues to pile up wins on the season, it seems former Vols in the NFL continue winning bets. 

We all saw Florida alum Kyle Pitts dress up in checkered overalls after Tennessee beat Florida after Pitts' teammate and VFL Cordarrelle Patterson won a bet. 

Fast forward just two weeks and the Vols have knocked off yet another ranked SEC foe, as Tennessee demolished LSU 40-13 on the road last Saturday. 

And in another NFC South's team locker room, whoever didn't back the Vols lost the bet. 

This time it was all-time great LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was seen in Tennessee gear earlier today in the Saints locker room, much to the enjoyment of VFLs Alontae Taylor, Bryce Thompson and Alvin Kamara. 

Tennessee fans have been able to find joy in not only watching the Vols go undefeated to start the season, but also in bragging rights after wins. 

Tennessee's toughest test yet looms, though, as the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will visit Neyland Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

