Watch: Four Vols Talk to Media After Tennessee Week 6 Win

Hendon Hooker and Velus Jones Jr. among four Vols who spoke to the media following Tennessee's 45-20 win over South Carolina Saturday.

Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and defensive back Brandon Turnage spoke to the media following their stellar performances against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Hooker led the team to its second straight SEC win, and first SEC win at home. Turnage rose to the occasion in having to start for the unavailable Theo Jackson, leading the team in tackles with 14, two going for a loss.

Hooker and Turnage's full media availability can be watched below:

Video via Jack Foster

Additionally, star Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. along with defensive back Jaylen McCollough, who recorded his third interception on the year against South Carolina, were available to the media following the Vols' win.

Watch below to see what McCollough and Jones Jr. had to say regarding the 45-20 win, along with Jones referring to himself as a 'nighthawk' in the new alternate black jerseys.

