Watch: Freshman LB Elijah Herring Meets With Media For First Time at Tennessee

Following Tennessee's second practice on Thursday morning, Freshman linebacker Elijah Herring met with the media for the first time. The coveted linebacker signee was the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class for Josh Heupel. You can watch the full video above or below.

