Watch: Hendon Hooker Talks Progress From Last Spring, Improved Connection With Wide Receivers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the media on Thursday morning to discuss the different chemistry in this spring compared to last spring.

Hooker also touched on how a goal in the offseason is to take less hits as a rusher, and the former Hokie also noted Jalin Hyatt, Squirrel White and Justin Williams-Thomas have impressed so far this spring.

Hooker's entire first press conference of 2022 is above.

