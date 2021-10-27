    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Hendon Hooker Talks Team's Progression, Open Week Plans

    The Vols' starting quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the media during Wednesday's press conference to discuss the team's progression thus far in the season along with his bye week plans
    Author:

    Hendon Hooker has been dealing with an injury ever since sustaining an injury in the late stages of Week 7's game against Ole Miss, but 'Hendo Cinco' was able to take the field against Alabama in Week 8. 

    Regardless, the super-senior, along with the rest of the Tennessee roster, will use the open week to get healthier and, in Hooker's case, spend time with family.

    Watch Hooker discuss his plans for his weekend off, thoughts on the team's progression so far, how the culture has developed since he came to Rocky Top and the origins of his nickname in the video above.  

