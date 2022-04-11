Skip to main content

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee Football's 12th Spring Practice

Tennessee football took the practice field on Monday morning for their tenth spring practice, the first practice following Saturday's open scrimmage/spring game. 

During the practice, Justin Williams-Thomas and Chas Nimrod were in yellow, non-contact jerseys, and Juwan Mitchell was heavily active in drills but remains in a yellow jersey. 

Highlights from Monday morning's practice are in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

F3D92394-5E2F-4174-BF63-5D0CBF249A7A
Football

Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s 12th Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols12 minutes ago
95745C50-86E4-4E4B-B169-DF0D975D5EF8
Recruiting

Prized OL Lucas Simmons Details Weekend Visit to Rocky Top

By Matt Ray1 hour ago
099AB003-578B-4481-9529-79C22DBC4E56
Recruiting

Elite Pass-Catcher Carnell Tate Talks Vols Coming Off Official Visit

By Matt Ray12 hours ago
97A8D94F-61D4-4FD2-B75F-5374170F7418
Football

Fame, Fortune and Football: Cam Newton’s Transparent Advice to Nico Iamaleava

By Jake Nichols14 hours ago
Redmond Walsh
Baseball

Watch: Redmond Walsh Talks Todd Helton's Saves Record, Sweeping Missouri

By Riley Haltom15 hours ago
USATSI_17716303_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Record Start in SEC Play, Sweep Over Mizzou

By Jack Foster16 hours ago
Luc Lipcius
Baseball

Tennessee Survives Mizzou to Accomplish Seventh Series Sweep, Make SEC History

By Jack Foster17 hours ago
A402C20C-B076-48C5-AA12-CDD5ACA01B78
Football

WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Discussion and Highlights After 7-on-7 Championship

By Jake Nichols19 hours ago