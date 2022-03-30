Skip to main content

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Fifth Spring Practice

The Vols took the practice field on Wednesday morning for day five of spring practice. 

A handful of NFL scouts were watching practice, as Tennessee's pro day is set to occur on Wednesday afternoon. 

The highlights from Wednesday's practice on Haslam Field can be seen above. 

