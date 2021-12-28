Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Monday Practice

    Author:

    Tennessee returned to the practice field on Monday morning inside of Vanderbilt's stadium. The video featured above shows highlights from the outing courtesy of UTAD Athletics Communication department. 

    Tennessee will return to the practice field on Tuesday morning and select defensive players will meet with the media. 

