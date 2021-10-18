    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media Following Thrilling and Chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss

    Josh Heupel had plenty to say after a wild Tennessee-Ole Miss
    Author:

    Watch the full post-game press conference with Josh Heupel below to see what the Vols' head coach had to say on the thrilling football game in addition to the 18-minute delay in the fourth quarter caused by members of the stands in a sold out Neyland Stadium. 

    JoshHeupel10:16
