Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for First Time in Alabama Week

Saturday night was tough for Tennessee, as a hard fought game resulted in a 31-26 Vols loss to Ole Miss along with the fact that members of Tennessee's fanbase created chaos by throwing trash on the field after a fourth-down spot call on a Jacob Warren catch.

Now that Tennessee is 4-3, Josh Heupel knows that the Vols must move on from Saturday night and focus on the future.

Monday officially marks the first day of Alabama week, as the rivalry game is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa.

With many questions involving game plan and injuries, specifically the quarterback situation, Josh Heupel provided updates on multiple significant topics in Monday's press conference.

The full video of Heupel's availability can be seen below:

