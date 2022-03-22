Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Start of Spring Practice, Newcomers and More in Tuesday Availability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media on Tuesday morning to discuss his team's status through the first quarter of the offseason, noting the positive takeaways from his team's progression as spring practice begins.

Heupel also commented on the newcomers and transfers, noting they have the potential to compete for playing time in training camp later in the year.

Heupel's entire Monday morning media availability can be watched in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.