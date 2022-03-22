Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Start of Spring Practice, Newcomers and More in Tuesday Availability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media on Tuesday morning to discuss his team's status through the first quarter of the offseason, noting the positive takeaways from his team's progression as spring practice begins. 

Heupel also commented on the newcomers and transfers, noting they have the potential to compete for playing time in training camp later in the year. 

Heupel's entire Monday morning media availability can be watched in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

IMG_5652
Football

Watch: Highlights From Day One of Tennessee's Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols and Jack Foster2 hours ago
B1E719FD-3391-451A-A527-1387CEDCBE99
Football

Notes, Observations From Day One of Tennessee Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols and Jack Foster2 hours ago
USATSI_17945207_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Sara Puckett Shares Special Moment With Her Dad, Receives Water Shower From Teammates After Huge Performance

By Jack Foster13 hours ago
USATSI_17945321_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Advance to Sweet 16 With Thrilling Win Over Belmont

By Jack Foster14 hours ago
E243825C-108C-4886-A180-79D95E0AF1D5
Recruiting

Watch: Elite QB Nico Iamaleava Commits to Vols in Heartfelt Video

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
28E0763F-3C5E-43BE-A1FA-15174813C3DB
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Program Changer in Iamaleava

By Matt RayMar 21, 2022
86C68035-9D51-4E34-B973-4F96E990CA40
Recruiting

Analyst's Take: Iamaleava Projects as a "Once-In-a-Generation Quarterback"

By Matt RayMar 21, 2022
E6CECC93-8E17-4B39-B05D-7310DE1DDE6E
Recruiting

Breaking: Vols Land Elite California Signal-Caller Iamaleava

By Matt RayMar 21, 2022