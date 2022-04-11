Skip to main content

Watch: Justin Williams-Thomas Discusses Adjusting to Josh Heupel Offense, Goals Moving Forward

Tennessee football freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas met with the media on Monday morning to share his thoughts on what adjusting to college football has been like, specifically the Josh Heupel offense, what his goals moving forward are, and more. 

Williams-Thomas also discussed how he aims to be a leader in any situation he's in, even as a true freshman. 

Williams-Thomas later mentioned his love for the running back room, and how Vol veterans Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and others have helped him get acclimated to Tennessee. 

Williams-Thomas' first full media availability as a Tennessee Vol is in the video above.

Video courtesy UT Athletics Communications

