Watch: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Play "Rocky Top" at Practice

Heading into Ole Miss-Tennessee, there has been plenty of generated hype to magnify this weekend's matchup into one of the most highly anticipated games for Tennessee Football in quite some time.

During this week's press conferences, Josh Heupel has noted the significance of this weekend, and Kiffin has touched on what a return to Knoxville entails while also praising the Tennessee program for their success in the past two weeks.

As for this weekend, anyone who has ever been on Rocky Top for a Saturday game-day has heard the infamous song, "Rocky Top."

And during Ole Miss' Tuesday practice, Kiffin is using the tune as a tactic to get his team motivated ahead of this weekend.

The video of the Rebels practicing to "Rocky Top" can be seen in the video below, via Lane Kiffin's twitter page.

The highly anticipated SEC bout will occur on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a checkered Neyland Stadium.

