Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Mike Ekeler Tells Funny Story About Star NFL Wide Receiver

    The Vols' special teams coach shared a comical anecdote with the Bussin' With the Boys team
    Author:

    The popular Bussin' With the Boys podcast hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton came to Knoxville when the Vols played the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7. 

    With the the podcast crew getting the full experience of UT, the Vols' special teams coach, Mike Ekeler, caught up with the "Bussin''' crew to share a "awesome story" on the Kansas City Chiefs' speedy star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

    The video of Ekeler telling the story on Tyreek Hill is below. (via JT Lofton twitter)

    Mike Ekeler's enthusiasm is a big reason why he has garnered attention and praise in his first year on Rocky Top, especially from star Tennessee kick/punt returner Velus Jones Jr. in media availabilities

    Ekeler and the rest of the Vols get a Saturday off this week during their bye week, but a trip to Lexington on November 6 is not far out. 

    Read More

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    Mike Ekeler
    Football

    Watch: Mike Ekeler Tells Funny Story About Star NFL Wide Receiver

    51 seconds ago
    5B4BA793-5A46-4980-A9F5-52B07CBAAB78
    Football

    WR Webb Continues to Be Impressed By Vols, Planning More Official Visits

    12 hours ago
    IMG_4699
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media at Lady Vols Media Day

    17 hours ago
    1DA4A1A3-15A5-4B22-9F28-D8F2E56212D9
    Women's Basketball

    Lady Vols Update: SEC Coaches Poll and Roster, Jordan Horston, Rae Burrell and 'We Back Pat' Game

    17 hours ago
    DF787F59-BD7D-4681-BBD9-9DDA3CCF5A28
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 8

    Oct 27, 2021
    Harrison Bailey
    Football

    Just In: Vols QB Bailey Enters Transfer Portal

    Oct 27, 2021
    AC1529BB-BBB9-48C3-8FEE-E54617856250
    Football

    Trick-or-Voluntreat: Vols' Coaching and Support Staff's Families Take Part in Halloween Festivities

    Oct 27, 2021
    6078CE50-262B-4181-800D-53A35970E759
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field During Open Week

    Oct 27, 2021