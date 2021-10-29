Watch: Mike Ekeler Tells Funny Story About Star NFL Wide Receiver

The popular Bussin' With the Boys podcast hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton came to Knoxville when the Vols played the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7.

With the the podcast crew getting the full experience of UT, the Vols' special teams coach, Mike Ekeler, caught up with the "Bussin''' crew to share a "awesome story" on the Kansas City Chiefs' speedy star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The video of Ekeler telling the story on Tyreek Hill is below. (via JT Lofton twitter)

Mike Ekeler's enthusiasm is a big reason why he has garnered attention and praise in his first year on Rocky Top, especially from star Tennessee kick/punt returner Velus Jones Jr. in media availabilities.

Ekeler and the rest of the Vols get a Saturday off this week during their bye week, but a trip to Lexington on November 6 is not far out.

