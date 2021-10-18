    • October 18, 2021
    Watch: Pair of Vols Talk to Media Following Vols' 31-26 Loss to Rebels

    Tennessee wideout Cedric Tillman and DB Trevon Flowers talk to media after wild Tennessee loss
    Tennessee-Ole Miss lived up to the hype Saturday night, going down to the wire in a 31-26 thriller. The Rebels bested the Vols in the end, but there were positives to take away for Tennessee. Specifically, Matt Corral threw his first interception on the season to Vols' DB Trevon Flowers, and Cedric Tillman had a very solid night in serving as the lead receiver for quarterback Hendon Hooker. 

    The two were bright spots for Tennessee on Saturday, and the pair were available to the media following the loss. The full video on the press conference with the players can be seen below:

