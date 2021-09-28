September 28, 2021
WATCH: Tennessee DB Theo Jackson Talks Defensive Scheme, Mizzou, Jeremy Banks and More

Senior DB Theo Jackson talks to media on defensive scheme, upcoming game and more
The Vols' leading tackler in 2021 talked to the media on Tuesday about the defensive scheme, the upcoming road matchup against Mizzou, teammate Jeremy Banks and more. Watch the full interview with the Nashville native below:

