Watch: Tennessee Dons Full Pads For First Time in Fall Camp

The Tennessee Volunteers turn up the intensity in practice No.5 of fall camp.
Practice No.5 of fall camp for Tennessee means full pads. The Josh Heupel is now in full swing as the Vols will not slow down between now and the Thursday night season-opener against Bowling Green on September 2nd. 

You can watch highlights from today's outing in the feature video above. 

