Watch: Tennessee Football Smacks Dingers in Anderson Training Center

The Tennessee BaseVols have hit 88 home runs in 37 games so far in 2022. 

Tennessee Football has hit zero.

Until Tuesday, that is.

To wrap up Spring camp, the Vols decided to have a little fun in the indoor practice facility and take a page out of the book from the No. 1 team in the country. 

Watch below as several Vols, VFLs, and coaches such as Josh Heupel, Willie Martinez and Joey Halzle step up to the plate to crush bombs in Anderson Training Center. 

Video courtesy UT Athletics Football Communications

Well, not all hit dingers, as Josh Heupel can surely attest. 

As Tennessee Football Twitter noted, all they needed was a fur coat. 

Word has it there's still a 7-foot Serbian man roaming Rocky Top with one on his shoulders

Feature photo courtesy UT Football Twitter.

Josh Elander video courtesy UT Baseball Athletics Communications.

