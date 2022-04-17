Uros Plavsic Sports Fur Coat at Tennessee Baseball Game

In Tennessee baseball's Saturday night game against Alabama, tensions were high between third base umpire Jeffrey Macias and the Vols, to say the least.

Tony Vitello and Frank Anderson were ejected, and Macias told Tennessee they were not allowed to do their fur coat celebration on the field, which is a Tennessee baseball staple after someone hits a home run.

"That was a weird one. I told [Macias], 'We've been doing this all year,'" Tennessee hitting coach-and acting head coach-Josh Elander said after Saturday's game. "He just said not on the field. First, he said no coat. Then, it was not on the field."

Following the next home run Tennesse hit, which was a solo shot from Luc Lipcius in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Vols celebrated with the fur coat in the dugout rather than on the field.

On Sunday, the rule was enforced again, as Tennessee was limited to dugout-only home run celebrations with the infamous fur coat.

But another fur coat made its appearance in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday that was more visible to fans.

And it was on the back of Tennessee basketball center Uros Plavsic.

Plavsic reached out to Vol Nation on Saturday night saying he was in need of a fur coat for Sunday, and a Tennessee fan pulled through.

Plavsic arrived to Lindsey Nelson Stadium wearing his newly acquired fur coat and sat in the stands with fellow BasketVols Jahmai Mashack and Jonas Aidoo.

Plavsic's presence has worked out well for Tennessee, as the Vols are blowing out Alabama in the series finale 11-3 in the eighth inning.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel