Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Releases '100 Days Til' Kickoff' Hype Video

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

(Video Below) The second season of the Josh Heupel era is quickly approaching as today marks 100 days until Tennessee takes the field once again in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will start year two of the Heupel era on a Thursday night against Ball State on September 1st.

Earlier today, Tennessee released a hype video, narrated by current tight end Jacob Warren. You can watch the video below.  

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

francis-mauigoa
Recruiting

Elite Offensive Lineman Mauigoa Set to Visit Tennessee This Weekend

By Matt Ray10 hours ago
1726006E-304A-49C5-BC07-3BF3C670DFB2
Baseball

Tony Vitello Wins SEC Coach of the Year

By Jack FosterMay 23, 2022
James-Robinson-1024x666
Football

Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman James Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt RayMay 23, 2022
D241227E-F13C-4ADE-889C-5E537E2684A9
Recruiting

Elite Defensive Lineman Victor Burley Sets Official Visit to Tennessee

By Matt RayMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17273678_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Prized Cornerback Kaleb Beasley Talks Vols, Set for More Visits to Knoxville

By Matt RayMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17883156_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Report: Vols Standout Forward Josiah Jordan-James to Return to Tennessee

By Matt RayMay 21, 2022
1F43FB70-F3CF-4D9F-9C9B-FF896223DBC3
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Series Finale

By Jack FosterMay 21, 2022
_09_2933
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Two

By Jack FosterMay 20, 2022