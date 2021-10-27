Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field During Open Week

Josh Heupel has reiterated the importance of his team getting healthy during this timely open week ahead of matchups against the top two teams in the SEC East in Kentucky and Georgia.

Today, Tennessee returned to the practice field inside the Anderson Training Facility to get in some more work during the open week.

You can watch the highlights in the video above.

