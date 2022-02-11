Watch: Tennessee Unveils Smokey XI

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department officially unveiled the eleventh Smokey, the mascot of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Smokey XI is set to debut in the Fall of 2022.

Smokey X has been at the helm as the University's mascot since 2013.

Smokey X was the first dog to not be a descendant of the original Smokey's bloodline, who became the University's mascot in 1953.

Below is an assortment of celebrations and messages from various UT Athletics teams.

