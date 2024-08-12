WATCH: Tennessee Wide Receiver Chris Brazzell Makes Unreal Catch
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II makes insane catch with the Volunteers at practice.
The 2024 college football season inching closer and closer and programs across the country are getting prepared for week one. For the most part, fans will not get to see much of their teams until the first game of the season arrives, but this catch by Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell was too good for it not to make its way onto social media.
The Volunteers have a handful of weapons that head coach Josh Heupel to work with on offense alongside quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The wide receiver room is loaded with potential as Bru McCoy is making his way back from injury, Squirrell White is making his return for another season and Brazzell is showing what he is capable of doing on the football field at practice. And if this is any indicator for what is to come, he could be in for a breakout season.
Last season at Tulane, Brazzell reeled in 44 receptions for 711 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 16.2 yards per catch. He brings explosiveness to an offense that has shown the ability to be one of the best in college football when everything is running right, and if things go well with Iamaleava at quarterback, Brazzell could be a major factor for the Volunteers this season. It's just a matter of getting all of the pieces to work together this season.
