    • October 10, 2021
    Watch: VFL Marquez Callaway Catches Hail Mary Heave in Saints Game Before Halftime

    Former Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway snagged a hail mary heave before the half
    Author:

    With the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football team deadlocked at 13-13 with less than ten seconds to go before halftime, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston heaved a moonshot towards the endzone and former Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver Marquez Callaway came down with. You can watch the play in the video below.

    As a Vol, Callaway snagged a hail mary similar to this one before the half that helped Tennessee upset a top-25 ranked Kentucky team in Jeremy Pruitt's first season at Tennessee.

    The Saints now hold a 20-13 lead at the intermission, while Callaway has snagged two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Fellow VFL Alvin Kamara has also added a rushing touchdown.

