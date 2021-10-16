    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Vol Walk Ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss

    Watch the Tennessee Vols come down Peyton Manning Pass for the Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss
    Author:
    and

    Ahead of Tennessee's primetime bout against Ole Miss, the Vols came down Peyton Manning pass for the traditional Vol Walk, wearing orange and black as Josh Heupel's squad prepares for one of the toughest tests they will face all season.

    An up-close video courtesy VR2's very own Matt Ray can be seen below:

    Tennessee-No. 13 Ole Miss is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game featuring a sold out, checkered Neyland Stadium will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    VolWalk10/16
    Football

    Watch: Vol Walk Ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss

    17 seconds ago
    8F3B43F8-90EC-40D4-AD31-74A23F6C1418
    Men's Basketball

    10/16 Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Chandler Shines, Veterans Lead

    20 minutes ago
    29BE9B45-9A54-46D6-ADE5-5E5848D074E6
    Football

    Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    5 hours ago
    2CB4703E-0D94-4835-A138-47FC2299FBFB
    Football

    Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    5 hours ago
    EC034277-D9BD-42CC-8E6F-EAE5937C1131
    Football

    ’We Were Made For This’: Mid-State Stud Kenny Minchey talks Dramatic Win Over Catholic, Tennessee-Ole Miss and More

    7 hours ago
    Brycen Sanders
    Football

    Priority OL Brycen Sanders Ready for Return Trip to Knoxville

    8 hours ago
    Neyland Stadium
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    9 hours ago
    470494A5-7A34-49F1-98DE-4AC71681B1EA
    VR2

    Dipasupil, Lady Vols Put Away Mississippi State 2-1

    15 hours ago