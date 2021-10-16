Watch: Vol Walk Ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss

Ahead of Tennessee's primetime bout against Ole Miss, the Vols came down Peyton Manning pass for the traditional Vol Walk, wearing orange and black as Josh Heupel's squad prepares for one of the toughest tests they will face all season.

An up-close video courtesy VR2's very own Matt Ray can be seen below:

Tennessee-No. 13 Ole Miss is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game featuring a sold out, checkered Neyland Stadium will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

