    • November 27, 2021
    Watch: Vols Come Down Vol Walk For Final Time in Regular Season

    The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the final regular season game in Josh Heupel's first year, and the Vol Walk of the 2021 season is below.
    Tennessee will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3:45 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium today, and with Senior activities happening, the seniors made sure to dress for the occasion. 

    The seniors and head coach Josh Heupel came down the Vol Walk, per tradition, ahead of kickoff against Vanderbilt, and the the entire Vol Walk is in the video above. 

