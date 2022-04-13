Skip to main content

Watch: Vols DB Christian Charles Talks Transition to Cornerback, Growth in Year Two

Vols defensive back Christian Charles met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss his transition from safety to cornerback this Spring, the growth of the DB room as a whole, how the leadership of Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough has impacted him and more. 

Charles' entire Wednesday media availability is above. 

Video courtesy UT Athletics Communications

