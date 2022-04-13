Watch: Vols DB Coach Willie Martinez Discusses Leadership From Upper Classmen, Growth of DB Room

Tennessee Vols defensive backs coach Willie Martinez met with the media in a press conference setting on Wednesday morning for the first time in 2022.

Martinez discussed the improvements of his DB room this Spring, specifically recognizing veterans Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough for their improved leadership qualities.

Martinez also discussed the improvements he's seen out of Christian Charles in year two, Tamarion McDonald, and even Desmond Williams since his arrival to campus in the winter.

Martinez' entire Wednesday morning availability is in the video above.

