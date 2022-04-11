Watch: Vols RB Coach Jerry Mack Talks Growth of Jaylen Wright, Goals for the Season

Tennessee football running backs coach Jerry Mack addressed the media in a press conference setting on Monday morning to discuss the growth of the RB room so far this offseason, specifically Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small.

Mack touched on the growth of Wright's understanding of the game, Small's size and more.

When asked about the progress of true freshman Justin Williams-Thomas, Mack shared that it's a one-step-at-a-time process for Thomas' growth, as it is all moving fast for him at the moment.

However, Mack discussed that Thomas will only grow from here and has shown flashes of what they want him to be.

Mack's entire Monday morning availability is in the video above.

Video Courtesy UT Athletics Communications

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.