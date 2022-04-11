Skip to main content

Watch: Vols RB Coach Jerry Mack Talks Growth of Jaylen Wright, Goals for the Season

Tennessee football running backs coach Jerry Mack addressed the media in a press conference setting on Monday morning to discuss the growth of the RB room so far this offseason, specifically Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. 

Mack touched on the growth of Wright's understanding of the game, Small's size and more.

When asked about the progress of true freshman Justin Williams-Thomas, Mack shared that it's a one-step-at-a-time process for Thomas' growth, as it is all moving fast for him at the moment. 

However, Mack discussed that Thomas will only grow from here and has shown flashes of what they want him to be. 

Mack's entire Monday morning availability is in the video above. 

Video Courtesy UT Athletics Communications

