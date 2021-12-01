Watch: Vols WR is Presented an Invite to Senior Bowl From Special Teammate

Alontae Taylor officially received an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl last week, and this week, he is presenting an invitation to fellow senior and Mobile, Alabama, native Velus Jones Jr.

"Last week, I received my Reese's Bowl invite. This week, Velus Jones Jr. receives his invite," Alontae Taylor said before presenting the invite. "I'm excited to present it to him because he's earned it. He worked so hard for it. So, another Mobile kid going home to show off his talents in front of his friends and family. Can't wait to show it to him."

When Taylor walked into the room Jones Jr. was in, the senior cornerback said, "So, I know we talked about that it has always been your dream to go to the Senior Bowl. We're roommates and we talked about it. I'm excited to present to you your invite to the Senior Bowl."

Excited and overwhelmed with joy, Jones noted it was "A dream come true."

"I grew up in Mobile. I've been going to the Senior Bowl since I can remember," Jones said. "I've looked at those players as if they were superheroes. For me to be in this situation is crazy, I could shed a tear right now. I'm coming home."

Taylor and Jones Jr. are the first two seniors to receive an invite to the Senior Bowl that will be played in February, as both players will look to show off their talents one more time ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Velus Jones Jr. had a career year for the Vols in 2021, as the Mobile native caught 52 balls for 722 yards and six touchdowns while also adding 35 total kick/punt returns for 778 yards and a score.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.