What Tennessee Football Looked Like When Tennessee's Class of 2030 Was Born

This past week, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (or just Tennessee in the sports world) welcomed its newest class of students, the class of 2030.

So, I decided to take a look at a blast from the past by looking at what happened to Tennessee football during the year these students were born (2007-2008).

What Happened to Tennessee Football in 2007-2008

Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge looks for an open receiver in the first half against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in 2007 at Neyland Stadium. Ainge was 16 for 23 for 125 yards and a touchdown before yielding to back up Jonathan Crompton. The Vols celebrated homecoming by crushing the Ragin' Cajuns 59-7, improving to 6-3 for the season. Quarterback Erik Ainge 2007 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First, let’s start with some context. Head coach Phillip Fulmer was heading into his 15th season as the head coach of the Vols and was coming off leading Tennessee to a 9-4 record the year before. Erik Ainge returned as the starter at quarterback, despite dealing with injuries over the offseason. He was joined by other stars such as Arian Foster, Jerod Mayo, Eric Berry, Lucas Taylor, and many more good players.

The Vols started the year ranked 15th in the country and opened the year against 12th-ranked California. Unfortunately, the Golden Bears were just too much for the Vols, as they won 45-31 despite Ainge throwing for three touchdowns.

Tennessee responded the following week with a dominant 39-19 win over Southern Miss in the home opener.

The Vols then had to travel to Florida, the defending National Champions. The Gators got out to a hot start, taking a 28-6 lead. Tennessee eventually cut the lead back to just a one-possession game, following an electric, 96-yard pick-six from Eric Berry. Sadly, Florida laid the hammer from there on out, scoring 31 straight points to end the game, and even backup quarterback Cam Newton scored a touchdown late.

Tennessee returned home the following week and responded with a 48-27 victory over Arkansas State. Erik Ainge threw for four touchdowns in the win.

By this point, Tennessee was 2-2, with both losses coming to the Vols' only two Power Five opponents. So, it was crucial that they beat rivals Georgia and the Bulldogs' star quarterback Matthew Stafford in their fifth game of the season. Tennessee got out 28-0 lead by the end of the first half and would go on to win 35-14. Arian Foster starred with three scores, and Stafford struggled, going 16-33 on the day.

Tennessee was back in the top 25 after the victory and next traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It was a close game the whole way, but Tennessee pulled it out 33-21 behind Arian Foster rushing for 139 yards.

Tennessee was now riding a three-game win streak heading into the “Third Saturday in October” game against Alabama and its first-year head coach Nick Saban. Tennessee took the lead 14-10 in the second quarter, but from there Alabama outscored the Vols 31-3, winning 41-17.

Sitting at 4-3, the Volunteers dropped out of the top 25 rankings for the second time that season. Next up on the schedule was 15th-ranked South Carolina. Tennessee jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime, but the Gamecocks fought back, taking the game into overtime. In OT, Tennessee connected on a field goal, while South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop missed a field goal to give the Vols the win.

The Vols destroyed Louisiana-Lafayette 59-7 the following week after again returning to the top 25. The win meant that Tennessee was officially bowl-eligible.

The Vols got back to SEC action the following week against a Darren McFadden-led Arkansas team. Even though McFadden got loose, rushing for 117 yards, Tennessee kept him out of the end zone and took the contest 34-13.

Tennessee’s next game came against rivals Vanderbilt. Despite Vandy being 5-5, they gave Tennessee a run for their money. The Commodores actually led 24-9 in the second half, but Erik Ainge threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Daniel Lincoln connected on a field goal with just under three minutes left to give the Vols a 25-24 win.

With one game left, Tennessee took on 7-4 Kentucky in what seemed like a normal game. Tennessee led 31-14 late in the third quarter. The Wildcats stormed back and sent the game to overtime. The two would go on to play four overtime periods, with Tennessee coming out on top after Antonio Reynolds forced a fumble, which Tennessee recovered on Kentucky’s two-point attempt in the fourth overtime.

Even though Tennessee started the season 4-3, the Vols won five straight games to close out the season and made the SEC title game.

In that championship game, the Vols took on LSU in the game. The game was low-scoring, but close the whole way. Tennessee took the lead 14-13 at the end of the third quarter. LSU would take the lead back in the fourth quarter, and from there, Tennessee never scored again as LSU won the game. LSU would also go on to win the National Championship.

Tennessee’s final game of the season was against Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl. Arian Foster struggled in the game, only rushing for 31 yards on 16 carries, but Erik Ainge made up for it by throwing for two touchdowns, and the Tennessee defense played lights out as the Vols won 21-17.

Overall, the Vols went 10-4 and had a very successful season.