Tennessee Star Nate Ament Leaves Game vs. Alabama, Doubtful to Return With Leg Injury
No. 22 Tennessee played host to No. 17 Alabama in one of the games of the day in the SEC on Saturday, and the Vols will leave the contest with plenty of injury questions around star freshman forward Nate Ament.
Ament, who entered the contest averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Volunteers, played just 11 first half minutes on Saturday evening before leaving the game with a lower leg injury. And boy, it did not look pretty.
Ament hobbled to the bench, and was initially ruled as questionable to return. However, after attempting to warm up to begin the second half, Ament was listed as doubtful to return to the contest.
Given how the play looked, Ament's condition will be worth monitoring. He's one of the top freshman in the country and will be key to Tennessee's NCAA tournament aspirations down the stretch of the season.
