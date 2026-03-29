Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Says He Will Return Next Season

Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes will return next season, he told reporters after Sunday’s Elite Eight blowout loss to top-seeded Michigan.

When asked if he was “100% committed” to returning for the 2026-’27 season, Barnes responded quickly with, “Yeah, I am.”

Rick Barnes confirms he's "100% committed" to be back next season at Tennessee 👏pic.twitter.com/SSl9F6WUxg — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2026

Sunday marked Tennessee’s third-straight season of losing in the regional final, as the program has hit a hard ceiling in the NCAA tournament. Even so, the Volunteers have been remarkably consistent under the direction of Barnes as a top-tier program in a competitive SEC.

Next season will be Barnes’s 12th in Knoxville after he spent 17 years as the coach at Texas.

Tennessee’s hard ceiling in the NCAA tournament

Tennessee has continued knocking at the door in March, making deep run after deep run and becoming a mainstay in the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. However, with three straight Elite Eight losses, including the last two which have come by way of blowout, it’s clear that Barnes has reached a ceiling with his current method of roster construction that he will have to overcome if he wants to take the Volunteers to the Final Four.

Sunday’s 95–62 loss to Michigan was the worst loss of Barnes’s tenure. It was also worse than any loss under former coaches Cuonzo Martin or Bruce Pearl. The 33-point margin of defeat, according to colleague Pat Forde, was Tennessee’s largest since a 35-point loss to Alabama in the 2004 SEC tournament under Buzz Peterson.

Forde noted that the Vols have failed to finish in the top 90 nationally in effective field goal percentage over the last seven seasons, have not been in the top 50 in three-point percentage in the past five years and have not been in the top 50 in free throw percentage in the last seven years.

The program has always rebounded and defended well under Barnes, but more offense is needed late into March, especially if the Vols want to find a way to make their first trip to the Final Four in the history of the men’s basketball program.

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