Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Top Targets

It is mid-August, and Tennessee currently holds 14 commitments in its 2022 recruiting class. Identifying a number for how many remaining spots they have is tough at this point. However, we can identify several of their top targets and provide an update on where things stand with the recruitment of each.

Walter Nolen

The 6'4", 315lbs Nolen is the top defensive recruit in the nation, and he recently moved into Tennessee's backyard. In fact, he played at Neyland Stadium on Friday night during the Knox County Jamboree. For a full update on his thoughts on that opportunity, click here.

Many believe Nolen to Tennessee is a foregone conclusion after the move, but that is not the case. The move, coupled with being closer to elite recruiter Rodney Garner is undoubtedly an added bonus in this recruitment. Nolen is a long-time national recruit, and while he voices a public top three, we tend to believe that several others remain in play, including Alabama and Georgia. Nolen likes the vibe from Tennessee, and the Vols need to continue to get him to campus as much as possible between now and December, but many within the industry and behind the scenes believe that there are several more twists and turns in this one. He has changed his decision timeline three times in the last four months, so settling on a college is going to prove hard for him, given all of the options on the table. He is studying the NIL, and the pitch from Tennessee is strong on that front, and it could be a major key down the stretch.

Joshua Josephs

The 6'3", 215lbs Peach State edge rusher may be one of the most underrated prospects in the land. He possesses an insane wingspan, and he wreaks havoc off the edge in the state's toughest classification. He set a commitment of October 1, so we will see if he crams in any more official visits. He tripped to Tennessee twice during June, and the Volunteers made a big impression. One source suggests that the official offer from Auburn is a big one and could shake things up. Other schools remaining in the mix are Kentucky, Michigan, and Penn State. If Tennessee gets Josephs back to campus, they should like their odds, but it still feels like there is a way to go in this recruitment for all involved.

Andre Stewart

The Kentucky cornerback commit is a teammate of Josephs at North Cobb (Ga.), and Tennessee has done well in his recruitment. The Vols have made a solid impression on Stewart and given him a lot to think about. This one will likely take a continued push as Kentucky is not going away and has not done anything to change Stewart's reason for pledging to the Wildcats. Tennessee has plenty to offer, including early playing time, so Stewart continues to weigh his options. The Vols will likely get him on campus for an unofficial visit at some point this fall.

Elic Ayomanor

Are the Vols done at wide receiver with three current commitments in the class? Possibly, but they continue to put in work on Elic Ayomanor. The 6'4", 205lbs prospect from Deerfield (Mass.) is a well-rounded receiver with all of the traits that Kodi Burns is looking for at the position. Ayomanor is down to Stanford and Tennessee, with other schools still battling. Academics are key in this battle, and Tennessee is trying to overcome the prestige of Stanford by showing the promise they have along with the allure of playing in the SEC. This one is one to closely monitor as it continues to go back and forth.

Kaydin Pope

Speaking of receiver, it seems Pope and Tennessee are moving in separate directions. We will continue to monitor this depending on Ayomanor's decision and what the Vols want to do down the stretch. Auburn, Memphis, and Ole Miss are all in play for the west Tennessee standout.

CJ Madden

Tennessee has become a factor for Cedar Grove linebacker CJ Madden. After an offer from Georgia, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that Madden would end up in Athens, but Tennessee, along with several others, has given the 6'3", 240lbs prospect plenty to think about. Sources still indicate the Bulldogs are out in front here, but monitoring Madden's timeline will be key. He does not appear to be rushing a decision, but it could come at any day. The longer this one goes, the better it is for the schools outside of the Peach State. Tennessee's emergence into this recruitment after a recent visit and offer for the talented prospect is a testament to the impression Mike Ekeler & Co. made on Madden during his brief trip to Knoxville.