Which Incoming Transfer Will Have the Biggest Impact for the Vols This Fall?

Several of Tennessee's players are currently on campus, and the remaining players will start trickling back in over the next week. After June 1st, pre-season work goes into full swing, with likely only a break for the July 4th holiday. Josh Heupel & Co. have added key additions through the transfer portal, and they could take more, as players have from now to June 30th to declare to play for a team. This article is based on what the Vols have brought in through May 24th, as we make a case for which transfer will have the most significant impact this fall.

Jack

The Vols have made some noise with the amount of highly coveted transfers they have been able to land this offseason, but Texas transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell tops them all. The former Longhorn led Texas in tackles last season and has tremendous size to allow him to make plays against the run. Tennessee's linebacker situation was looking rough through the majority of the spring practices, as three of the Vols linebackers are walk-ons and another is a converted long snapper, so Mitchell transferring to Rocky Top gives the Vols a valuable addition at a weak position. Mitchell's size gives him the ability to fill in gaps on the Tennessee defense, and his 6'1", 235-pound frame gives him the length to cover many places on the field, which will bode well for Mitchell when playing zone defense. Tennessee landed the best available player at a position in need, and with Mitchell starting right away, he will have a quick and significant impact in Knoxville and is a huge reason why the Vols no longer have to worry about the middle of the field on defense.

Jake

In swift success, Josh Heupel has hit pay dirt through the transfer portal. And Jack is right — Juwan Mitchell should see the field instantly. When you combine that with Tennessee's lack of depth at linebacker, Mitchell may easily be the quickest transfer to see the field this season.

But in terms of the biggest impact among incoming transfers, you don't just look for instant playing time. You also look at the scope of the season and who could, over the course of 12 to 13 games, register the greatest impact on his position group and on the team as a whole. For that literal and figurative honor, I would look no further than former Kansas defensive tackle Da'Jon Terry.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Terry brings a dangerous combination of size and athleticism. He played basketball in high school, and he made his presence felt in Lawrence with 14 tackles and two sacks last season.

When you combine those factors with his relationship with Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner — which dates back to Terry's high school days — his impact should send ripples across a defensive line that needs all the pass-rushing help it can get.

Moreover, those factors aren't the only ones that make Terry the biggest transfer portal splash for the Vols. His work ethic is what guided him to become a prized football recruit after his time on the hardwood, and it helped him generate similar buzz when he decided to enter the portal after last season.

Terry is a self-proclaimed gym-rat, and he emphasized this during an early interview with VR2 on SI before his commitment. "I feel like they are getting a player that is going to come in and really work," he said at the time. "A smart player, a fast player, and a player that is going to work within the lines of the game. Just a compassionate player that loves the game."

Terry's desire to learn the game, coupled with his ability to process information quickly, is another reason he should thrive.

"I feel like Da'Jon is one of the fastest learners on the team," said Terry's former teammate at Kansas, Marcus Harris, last fall (via 247Sports).

"He grasps all the information they throw at him. He applies that to the field…He makes it easier for the defensive ends. I feel like he's going to be something special."

Matt

Jake and Jack both make great points for their players, and the fact we have three different players making the biggest impact is a testament to how well Josh Heupel has done in the transfer portal. It is easy to make a case for Mitchell, as his path to the field is evident. He will impact Tennessee this fall, but as Jake mentioned, sometimes the biggest impact can be how you stabilize a position group. I think Terry is a tremendous addition to the defensive line, but I think Caleb Tremblay may have the greatest impact.

I have talked to a couple of good sources who believe if Tremblay stays healthy, he will play himself into a draft pick under Rodney Garner. The once-coveted junior college recruit is set to make his last run at the NFL, and he will treat it just like a business trip. He fits the attacking style of play Garner wants to play up front, and he should have ample opportunity to make a name for himself inside of the position group.

It would be silly to discount Joe Milton as well. He certainly has a case for the starting job and to be each of our picks. Milton will have to quickly learn Tennessee's install and make things come together on the field. Even if Milton does not win the job from day one, I believe he will still be a factor for Tennessee this fall. Quarterbacks with his size and athleticism do not come along each day. He will find himself getting touches and opportunities this fall, even if he is not QB1.

Jack Foster and Jake Nichols contributed to this feature