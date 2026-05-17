Why 2026 is Such an Important Season for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers

Why the 2026 college football season is so important for the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel.

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for the 2026 college football season as the team looks to earn its second bid to the College Football Playoff in program history. With so many goals to achieve this year, the upcoming season's importance has continued to grow.

But playoff hopes are not the only reason as to why 2026 has an extra sense of importance, as this season could be pivotal for head coach Josh Heupel and the momentum surrounding the Volunteers' program.

Before the Josh Heupel era, Tennessee football was in a rough state. The team had just one winning season under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, and had not won 10 games since 2007. Heupel quickly turned things around, leading the Vols to an extremely impressive 11-2 record during th2 2022 season.

Momentum for the Vols continued in 2024, as the team reached its first ever College Football Playoff game and finished with another 10 win season. However, things came to somewhat of a screeching halt during the spring heading into 2025.

Nico Iamaleava, the presumed starting quarterback for the Vols shockingly announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, following disputes over NIL compensation. At the time, Heupel was commended for his persistence, and the Vols finished the 2025 season with a modest 8-5 record.

Why 2026 is Such an Important Season for Josh Heupel

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel with Tennessee defensive back Javonte Smith (30) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But unfortunately, modest outcomes are not the standards that have been set by Heupel and multiple fans, as well as experts were somewhat critical of the team's results in 2025. So much so, that some fans have even begun questioning if Heupel is capable of leading the Vols to a national championship.

While those questions are certainly a bit dramatic, it isn't completely unfair to say that the momentum that was created around Tennessee's program from 2022-2024 is not nearly as prevelant as it once was.

Josh Heupel is in no way on the hot seat heading into 2026. However, as the 2026 season approaches, it is more important than ever that the head coach rebuilds momentum around the Volunteers' program.

Tennessee will begin its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when it hosts the Furman Paladins in Neyland Stadium. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been determined, and will be announced at a later date.