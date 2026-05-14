Vols Fans Voice Displeasure with Tennessee Legend's Appearance at Luke Combs Concert

Jason Witten is one of the biggest legends in Tennessee history. The future NFL Hall of Famer dominated during his tenure in Knoxville. In his final year at Tennessee before heading off to the NFL, he recorded 39 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

Witten Appears at Luke Combs Concert

Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten, left, talks with coach Brent Venables during a Sooners football spring practice in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Combs is one of the biggest country music stars in the country. He is known for songs like Where the Wild Things Are, One Number Away, and Hurricane amongst others.

He is currently on tour and actually hosted one of his tour dates at Neyland Stadium a few weeks ago. In fact, his concert broke the attendance record for a concert at Neyland Stadium.

When he performs his song, Shotgun, a song about drinking beer in the “shotgun” style, Combs usually brings out a couple of famous celebrities with ties to wherever he is performing to “shotgun” a beer on stage with him.

When he was at Neyland, he brought out Volunteers legends Peyton Manning, Al Wilson, Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, and former starting quarterback Joey Aguilar. Fans loved this, and it was a great spectacle for everyone.

However, Combs recently made another stop on his tour, this time at the University of Oklahoma. As he performed Shotgun, Oklahoma legends Lane Johnson, Creed Humphrey, and Danny Stutsman came on to the stage to shotgun a beer with him. But they were not the only ones who came out. Jason Witten also came on to the stage with them. Witten is currently the Oklahoma tight ends coach.

Vols Fans Upset Over Witten’s Appearance

Apr 18, 2026; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight ends coach Jason Witten watches during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After the concert, Vols fans were upset about seeing the Volunteer legend on stage at another SEC school. This upset some Volunteers fans because they thought that if Witten were to do this at any Combs concert, he would have come to Knoxville, not Oklahoma. However, it is also notable to point out that Josh Heupel is an Oklahoma legend and won a national championship with the Sooners in 2000.

Both Heupel and Witten are simply enjoying their coaching roles at their respective schools and mean no disrespect towards their alma maters.

Even if he was to be a part of the Combs concert in Oklahoma, some Vols fans felt like he could have represented the Orange and White in some way. For instance, a few weeks ago, another country music star, Morgan Wallen, performed at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. Wallen is a big Volunteers fan, and despite performing at their rivals' stadium, he got a laugh out of many Tennessee fans as he tricked Bama fans into wearing wristbands that lit up Orange and White. Obviously, this is a different situation because Witten is employed by the University, whereas Wallen was simply performing.