Why Tennessee’s 2026 Quarterback Battle Could Be One of the Most Unique in the SEC

The Tennessee Volunteers' 2026 quarterback compete will be an extremely unique competition heading into the regular season.

Spring practice are right around the corner in the lead up to the 2026 college football season, which means coaches will be getting a first look at their roster in action. With still so much time in between spring practices and week one, the period often serves as a massive time for position battles.

One program that is gearing up for an extremely high profile battle is the Tennessee Volunteers, who will be looking to decide who their new starting quarterback will be ahead of the 2026 college football season.

But while quarterback battles have become common place in the college football off-season, the Volunteers battle between Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre is particularly unique for a handful of reasons.

Why Tennessee Football's Quarterback Battle is So Unique

Tennessee quarterbacks, from left, George MacIntyre (15), Mason Phillips (13) and Joey Aguilar (6) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, the Volunteers got a delayed start on their battle, as the team had to await the result of Joey Aguilar's lawsuit against the NCAA. Lawsuit served as the team's quarterback for the 2025 season, and was attempting to earn another year of eligibility in 2026. However, his appeal was denied, which set the stage for a position battle in the Vols quarterback room.

Tennessee's situation is also unique, as it will be the five consecutive season that the Vols debut a new starting quarterback. Throughout his six years with the program, no Josh Heupel quarterback has started more than 20 consecutive contests for the Vols.

But what makes this year's situation particularly unique is that it will be a battle between two very different quarterbacks. George MacIntyre was a member of the Vols 2025 recruiting class and was an extremely rounded prospect.

The other passer in the battle is Faizon Brandon, who was rated higher than MacIntyre in the Vols 2026 class, but has far less experience than MacIntyre currently. While both players possess more than enough talent to start, the competition will be a unique battle between raw talents and experience.

"Brandon blends arm strength with good accuracy and nice touch on his deep ball," wrote ESPN "Tennessee has more experienced options, but Brandon is someone to watch and could ultimately work his way into packages even if he doesn't win the starting job."

Both Brandon and MacIntyre will continue to compete for a starting role in the lead up to the 2026 regular season. The Vols' first game of the season will be played on Saturday, September 5th against the Furman Paladins.