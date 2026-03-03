Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers are looking to bounce back from two upset losses when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers won four straight prior to losing at Missouri and then at home to Alabama. Meanwhile, South Carolina has lost two straight and nine of its last 10 games after starting the season 11-8.

Tennessee has won seven of the last eight meetings against South Carolina, including 75-65 last March. The Volunteers will look to close out the Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -9.5 (-110)

South Carolina +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tennessee -580

South Carolina +420

Total

144.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Tennessee record: 20-9

South Carolina record: 12-17

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee is 13-16 ATS this season

South Carolina is 14-15 ATS this season

Tennessee is 5-8 ATS on the road this season

South Carolina is 7-11 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 15-14 in Tennessee games this season

The OVER is 15-14 in South Carolina games this season

The UNDER is 7-6 in Tennessee road games this season

The OVER is 9-9 in South Carolina home games this season

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch

Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee Volunteers

Nate Ament is likely to be one-and-done at Tennessee as the 6-foot-10 forward has lottery pick written all over him after improving during his freshman season. He’s up to 17.4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds on the season.

Ament is a player to watch for more than one reason, though, as he left Saturday’s loss to Alabama after playing just 11 minutes due to a knee injury. He did not practice on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick

The Volunteers have blown double-digit leads in their last two losses, and they’ll need to fix that if they want to go deep in the tournament later this month. Tuesday night’s game in South Carolina is the perfect place to do just that.

The Gamecocks failed to cover in their last two losses, falling by 19 at Georgia and nine to Kentucky. They’re just 2-5 as home underdogs this season.

While Tenneseee hasn’t been great covering the spread either, I have to look that way and back the superior team on Tuesday night.

Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.