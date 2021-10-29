WR Webb Continues to Be Impressed By Vols, Planning More Official Visits

Powder Springs, Ga.-- Kaleb Webb has been committed to ECU for months, but Power Five schools are continuing to push harder every day. Tennessee and Louisville have both hosted the McEachern star on visits this month, and Michigan is up next after a recent offer. Webb continues to be impressed by Tennessee, Josh Heupel's culture change, and he is working towards setting an official visit.

Coming off back-to-back visits to Tennessee for the Vols' games against South Carolina and Ole Miss, Tennessee showed Kaleb Webb what he needed to see on the field.

"I was kind of surprised when Tennessee played South Carolina," Webb said at the time. "Tennessee jumped out to an early lead, and they had a lot of early success on offense and led to kind of really a blowout and allowed them to control the game. I feel like South Carolina tried to rally back, but it was too late towards the end."

"The atmosphere was amazing and loud," Webb continued. "Definitely something someone would want to be a part of."

The following weekend, Webb had the chance to see the environment even more amped up when the Vols hosted No.12 Ole Miss in a late-night thriller.

"Definitely. It was kind of what I expected going in," Webb said of the environment living up to his expectations. "I knew how loud the fans were and how rowdy they were against South Carolina, so I knew it was going to be that much louder with a sold-out crowd, especially going against a good Ole Miss team and Lane Kiffin coming back. It definitely lived up to what I thought it would be."

Having time to reflect on the visits, Webb knows that from a football perspective, Tennessee is a fit, but there is still more he needs to see, which is why he is planning to take an official visit to one of the Vols three games in November.

"My only question for Tennessee is how can I strive outside of football," Webb said in an interview on Thursday evening. "I haven't been on my official there, so I feel like they haven't really had the chance to explain or show that to me yet. From a football perspective, I feel like they have everything I am looking for."

"Coach Heupel is definitely changing the program around where the players are getting involved as a team more, and it really means more," Webb continued. "His offense is really explosive. The same offense we run here, so it gives me an opportunity to take that and go in and play early and take that next step towards playing in the NFL."

Following the two visits to Tennessee, Webb took an official visit to Louisville, and he will take an official visit to Michigan next weekend, which you can read all about here.

Webb plans to use the visit to take a deeper look at Jim Harbaugh's program, following a long, meaningful conversation with the Wolverines head coach.

"It meant a lot," Webb said of the offer. "Michigan is the number six team in the country right now, so just to get an offer from a powerhouse like that and especially for Jim Harbaugh himself, calling me meant a lot. I would say it meant that he really wants me because if the head coach calls you personally, that means you are a priority in his mind, so that meant a lot."

Following the trip to Ann Arbor, Webb plans to take an official visit with the Vols, but his timeline for making a final decision still remains unclear.

"I kind of don't know yet, but I have been talking to my parents, making pros and cons of each school I am interested in, so the list is trimming down each day. I am just talking to them constantly and making sure I am making the right decisions. I still have some questions I am asking each school to see how they will answer them and see if that would be the best place for me for the next 3-4 years."