Xavier Gilliam and Edwin Spillman Lead Tennessee's Defensive Charge Against Furman

On Saturday, September 5, the Tennessee Volunteers showed up at Neyland Stadium and convinced the college football world that they meant business by opening the 2026 regular season with a punishing 56-9 win over Furman. The win can be attributed to an explosive offense as well as a suffocating defense. This matchup allowed the Volunteers' coaching staff to evaluate several newcomers wearing orange and white for the first time while also measuring the offseason development of a number of important returning players.

With that said, there’s no doubt that the regular-season competition going forward will become considerably tougher once the Volunteers enter SEC play; however, the season opener offered an encouraging look at its defensive potential, especially when it came to the impressive play of defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam and linebacker Edwin Spillman, who both made lasting impressions when their respective numbers were called upon.

DL Xavier Gilliam Dominated the Line of Scrimmage

There’s no doubt that Xavier Gilliam stole the show for Tennessee from a defensive perspective against Furman. The defensive lineman absolutely swallowed up any and all hope that Furman’s offense clung onto to by recording six total tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks (the most by a single player since 2018, when Darrell Taylor achieved that milestone against Kentucky).

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack on the field during a game between Tennesse and Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Furman’s offensive rhythm was virtually non-existent as Gilliam disrupted the backfield and prevented its offense from establishing any momentum whatsoever. He displayed such an impressive showcase of power that, going forward, this performance could act as the launchpad that will make him one of the most important members of Tennessee’s defense throughout the 2026 season.

LB Edwin Spillman Also Made A Strong Impact

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to defensive awareness and on-field ability, Edwin Spillman was just as impressive. He delivered a performance that was rooted in productivity by making several tackles, recording a sack, and helping in the generation of an important early turnover. There were a few moments when Spillman could have played more aggressively, especially when diagnosing plays and closing on the football. Yes, there certainly were those moments. However, those are correctable details and opportunities for a talented linebacker such as Spillman to overcome, and do so in a manner that’s much quicker than most.

Forward-Looking Projection

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Furman is certainly no Alabama (who Tennessee plays on Oct. 17) or LSU (who Tennessee plays on Nov. 21), both Gilliam’s ability to generate interior pressure and Spillman’s consistency from a playmaking perspective showed each player’s tremendous upside going forward. If both players can replicate their performance against many of the stronger programs that they'll match up against this season, there's no reason why an 8-win or 9-win season couldn't be a reality. It would also give reason to believe that the Vols could overachieve from a record and statistical standpoint.

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