Junior linebacker Edwin Spillman spoke to the media today to discuss the upcoming game against the Furman Paladins and the expectations of the defense for the season. The Volunteers' defense is getting people excited and many have high expectations of how the season will pan out. With starting a true freshman quarterback, it is important they have defensive support. The players and coaches are not shying away from the fact they expect that support to be there in full.

Edwin Spillman Speaks on the Expectations Under a New Defensive Coordinator

Tennessee football player Edwin Spillman speaks at a football camp run by former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native Todd Kelly Jr., at Emerald Youth Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex in the Lonsdale neighborhood in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 11, 2026. Camp 24 is named after Zaevion Dobson, a young football player who was fatally shot in 2015. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think we can be elite and that starts with the players the linebackers all the way to the D-line, and all the way to the safeties. I think we can be something really special. I know we can and it’s just taking it day by day and working”

Edwin Spillman on What The Strength of the Defense Can Be This Upcoming Year

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) peaks into the backfield against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We know how to get takeaways, I feel like that is something we harped on this offseason is getting takeaways for the offense. I am really excited about that.”

Edwin Spillman’s Thoughts Align With What Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Said as Well.

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) celebrate after a tackle during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t want to give up any yards. I want to get a shutout. I don’t want to give up any first downs.”

The defensive group is confident and not shy in their philosophy this season. They do not just want to be good; they want to be great. They have full expectations that it will come to fruition.

Who is Edwin Spillman

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) chases down Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edwin Spillman is a junior linebacker who is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a consensus top-10 player from the state of Tennessee in his recruiting class and a four-star prospect.

In his time at Tennessee, Spillman has played in 17 games, recording 6 starts, all of which came last season in his sophomore year. Spillman has one interception over his career, which was in the game against Oklahoma last season.

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