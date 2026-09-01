Tennessee Football LB Edwin Spillman Discusses the Expectations of the Defense
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Junior linebacker Edwin Spillman spoke to the media today to discuss the upcoming game against the Furman Paladins and the expectations of the defense for the season. The Volunteers' defense is getting people excited and many have high expectations of how the season will pan out. With starting a true freshman quarterback, it is important they have defensive support. The players and coaches are not shying away from the fact they expect that support to be there in full.
Edwin Spillman Speaks on the Expectations Under a New Defensive Coordinator
“I think we can be elite and that starts with the players the linebackers all the way to the D-line, and all the way to the safeties. I think we can be something really special. I know we can and it’s just taking it day by day and working”
Edwin Spillman on What The Strength of the Defense Can Be This Upcoming Year
“We know how to get takeaways, I feel like that is something we harped on this offseason is getting takeaways for the offense. I am really excited about that.”
Edwin Spillman’s Thoughts Align With What Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Said as Well.
“I don’t want to give up any yards. I want to get a shutout. I don’t want to give up any first downs.”
The defensive group is confident and not shy in their philosophy this season. They do not just want to be good; they want to be great. They have full expectations that it will come to fruition.
Who is Edwin Spillman
Edwin Spillman is a junior linebacker who is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a consensus top-10 player from the state of Tennessee in his recruiting class and a four-star prospect.
In his time at Tennessee, Spillman has played in 17 games, recording 6 starts, all of which came last season in his sophomore year. Spillman has one interception over his career, which was in the game against Oklahoma last season.
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Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.Follow Major_Passons