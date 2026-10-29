DeWayne Brown II on Tennessee’s Defense, Tyler Lundblade and Season Expectations

Thursday, Tennessee men’s basketball sophomore forward DeWayne Brown II spoke with the media. Brown said the Vols’ scrimmages against Xavier and Duke showed a new group still trying to mesh, and they exposed a defensive problem Tennessee can’t carry into the season: too many blow-bys and straight-line drives.

Saturday’s closed scrimmage against Davidson brought progress, but not as much as Brown wanted, especially from himself. He wants to be better on the glass and get back to protecting the rim the way he did last year. Find everything Brown said in Thursday’s availability below.

How did the team respond after the exhibitions against Xavier and Duke?

“I would say that we responded pretty well. I’ll probably say it’s something that we all needed collectively as a group to show that we’re a new group and we’re still trying to mesh together, but the level that we’re going to have to play at to be competitive.”

How have you talked to the new guys about program expectations?

“I’ve said stuff to them. I know coach has been on us all. But including myself, I think we all gotta realize that we gotta play at a higher level than we have. We gotta practice at a higher level just to be ready for the competition we’re gonna be up against.”

What did Tyler Lundblade bring against Davidson?

“He brought a lot. He was able to space the floor. He shot it very well, and he guarded. He just brought a lot of energy. I’ll say that he’s a great piece to have back.”

How different is it operating offensively with a shooter like Lundblade on the perimeter?

“I’d say it’s very different. Like I said, [he’s] able to space the floor. People are really not going to leave him much. They’re going to chase him off of every action. If he’s standing in the corner, they’re going to be right up against him. So in some ways, it’s like we’re playing four on four when he’s on the court.”

Did you make the progress you wanted Saturday, offensively or defensively?

“Personally, I do not think so. But I’m not really worried about the offensive side of the ball. I know that’s going to be better. I just know I’ve got to be better with rebounding and being able to protect the rim like I did last year.”

What’s been the biggest challenge defensively?

“We talked about it against Xavier and against Duke, that we gave up a lot of blow-bys, a lot of straight-line drives. So really, our biggest main thing is, we already are a heavy gap team, but we need to be able to stay in front of the ball and make people go east to west, not north to south.”

Who have you seen take steps defensively since the first scrimmage?

“I would say Jalen Haralson has taken a big step ever since the first scrimmage. But I think everybody realized that we’re going to have to take it up. We’re going to have to take it to another level. So I think everybody has really improved, especially since the Davidson game, seeing how we’ve guarded in that game. I think everybody has improved.”

How beneficial is it when everyone knows the team can be better?

“I’d say it’d be very beneficial, and I say that because, like I said, the Davidson game showed the maturity that our group has. I know that we can be way better than we have [been], and we will be.”

How excited are you to get the season going?

“We’re very excited. We’re very excited to be up against another team and show our talent and show [what] we’ve been working on, to show that we’re the team that we’re supposed to be.”

Does it help having the defensive standard Rick Barnes brings?

“It definitely does, because just like he tells us, on a lot of nights when shots aren’t falling, we’re going to have to rely on the defensive side of the ball. We can’t just be a team that, if we’re not hitting shots, we’re not going to be able to win any games.”

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