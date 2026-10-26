ESPN Names Tennessee Basketball a Final Four Contender Despite Preseason Struggles

Rick Barnes is trying to lead Tennessee to a fourth straight elite 8 and get over the hump to a final four. Barnes made it to the final four in 2003 when coaching the Texas Longhorns. However, he has not made it that far yet with the Tennessee volunteers.

Tennessee forward Braedan Lue (0) talks with coach Rick Barnes during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Exhbition Struggles

A disappointing 103-64 exhibition loss to Duke raised concerns about Tennessee's readiness. Meanwhile, guard Tyler Lundblade's knee injury has added another challenge for a team looking to establish chemistry with a revamped roster.



However, those early setbacks have not prevented ESPN from placing Tennessee among the programs capable of making a deep NCAA Tournament run.

In its recently released 2026-27 men's college basketball preseason tiers, ESPN ranked Tennessee in Tier II, a group labeled Final Four contenders. The Volunteers joined Arizona, Texas, UConn, Michigan State, Arkansas and Virginia in the seven-team group.

ESPN Still Believes in Tennessee's Potential

ESPN analysts Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf divided 75 programs into 11 tiers based on their outlook for the upcoming season. Florida, Duke and Illinois occupied Tier I as the national championship favorites. Tennessee landed in the next group, alongside several programs with legitimate postseason aspirations.

While ESPN stopped short of labeling those seven teams national championship favorites, the analysts acknowledged their considerable potential.

"By the end of this season, a few of them might be real contenders -- their ceilings are very high -- but it's too early to give them that label," ESPN wrote. For Tennessee, that assessment comes at an interesting time.

The Volunteers struggled on both ends of the floor against Duke, exposing concerns about offensive execution, defensive consistency and rebounding. However, Duke's placement among ESPN's three national championship favorites also provides context for Tennessee's exhibition defeat. The Blue Devils are considered one of the nation's most talented teams entering the season. Nevertheless, a 39-point loss highlights the work remaining for Barnes and his coaching staff.

Rick Barnes Faces Challenge With New-Look Roster

Tennessee's potential will largely depend on how quickly its new lineup develops chemistry. ESPN specifically highlighted Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris as the centerpiece of Tennessee's revamped starting five. Harris is expected to play an important role as Barnes works to establish an offensive identity and build consistency throughout the rotation. Meanwhile, Lundblade's recovery remains another factor in the Volunteers' early-season outlook.

Tennessee must also address the defensive breakdowns and rebounding struggles that surfaced during exhibition play. Barnes has built Tennessee into a consistent NCAA Tournament program, but reaching the Final Four will require more than individual talent.

The Volunteers must develop the chemistry, discipline and execution necessary to compete against the nation's best teams. ESPN's evaluation suggests Tennessee still possesses the potential to make that happen. However, the difference between preseason expectations and postseason success will ultimately be determined on the court.

Despite a rocky October, Tennessee remains firmly in the national Final Four conversation. Now, Barnes and the Volunteers must turn that potential into results.

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